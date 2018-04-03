Spotify Makes Its NYSE Debut at $165.90 Per Share

By
Meghan Genovese

A direct listing by Spotify Technology SA, owner of the world’s largest paid music service, opened at $165.90 per share as trade tensions and Trump’s tweets pushed tech stocks lower in recent days.

  • The stock was expected to trade at a market value of about $25 billion, Bloomberg reported, according to people familiar with the matter
  • Analysts released mostly bullish research on the music-streaming company ahead of its unusual offering
  • Unlike a traditional IPO, in which a set number of shares are sold to a known list of investors before trading starts, Spotify’s first public share price was determined by the supply and demand in its NYSE opening
  • Spotify’s 12-month target price based on data compiled by Bloomberg was $167 per share at the time of reporting
  • NOTE: Earlier, Why Spotify Doesn’t Want a Stock Pop on Its First Day of Trading
