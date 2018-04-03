Spotify Makes Its NYSE Debut at $165.90 Per Share

Spotify Makes Its NYSE Debut at $165.90 Per ShareBy
A direct listing by Spotify Technology SA, owner of the world’s largest paid music service, opened at $165.90 per share as trade tensions and Trump’s tweets pushed tech stocks lower in recent days.
- The stock was expected to trade at a market value of about $25 billion, Bloomberg reported, according to people familiar with the matter
- Analysts released mostly bullish research on the music-streaming company ahead of its unusual offering
- Spotify received its first buy rating, from RBC Capital Markets, after M Science praised its subscriber growth potential, while Gabelli today gave the company its first hold on margin concerns
- Unlike a traditional IPO, in which a set number of shares are sold to a known list of investors before trading starts, Spotify’s first public share price was determined by the supply and demand in its NYSE opening
- Spotify’s 12-month target price based on data compiled by Bloomberg was $167 per share at the time of reporting
- NOTE: Earlier, Why Spotify Doesn’t Want a Stock Pop on Its First Day of Trading
Quotes from this Article
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE