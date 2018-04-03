Another Corporate Headache Lands on Theresa May’s Lap

Yet another corporate headache has landed on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s lap in the shape of Melrose Industries Plc’s hostile 8.1 billion pound ($11.4 billion) takeover of government contractor GKN Plc.

For a Conservative leader, she is viewed as anti-business, and in spite of her rhetoric about guarding the national interest, she hasn’t acted on her words. In a blow to May’s efforts to show that the country is open to business after Brexit, Unilever Plc last month picked Rotterdam over London for its corporate headquarters, in part because the U.K.’s weaker takeover rules make its companies easier targets.

This recent history bodes ill for the purchase of the 250-year-old engineering company by Birmingham, England-based Melrose: Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, a May confidante whom she promoted just five months ago, is considering whether the ownership change poses enough of a security threat to call in the Competition and Markets Authority, even though the buyer is a British firm.

GKN isn’t a major direct supplier to the U.K. armed forces. Its value comes from making components used in planes and tanks procured by the Ministry of Defence, as well as parts for government suppliers including BAE Systems Plc.

Track Record

It’s unclear whether the takeover target is enough of a household name to force the government into action, especially in light of May’s track record of not intervening with market forces. Most recently, her administration allowed Carillion Plc to go bust, putting public-sector projects at risk and raising questions about the government’s reliance on businesses.

When she was campaigning to become prime minister, May singled out Kraft Heinz Co.’s 2010 takeover of the iconic British chocolate maker Cadbury Plc as a deal that failed to protect British jobs. Since then, Heinz has come sniffing around Unilever, and while it ultimately dropped the bid, the maker of Marmite still decided to decamp following Brexit.

The latest onslaught by a turnaround specialist -- with an inclination toward cutting jobs and selling businesses -- has put the spotlight again on the U.K.’s weak takeover-defense rules. A spokeswoman for Melrose wasn’t immediately available outside of business hours, though its top executives have in recent days sought to assuage the government’s concerns.

Defense Matters

May herself has largely stayed mum on the GKN deal. In February, she told parliament that the business department would look closely at the transaction, and pledged to “always act in the U.K. national interest.”

Business Secretary Greg Clark has the power to refer the deal to the authority on national security grounds, but his department doesn’t have the expertise to make that judgment, and is deferring to the Ministry of Defence and other security agencies for guidance, according to an official familiar with the matter.

The possibility that Melrose’s takeover could be blocked has emerged just days after the turnaround specialist won an acrimonious battle for control. While the long history of GKN, which emerged from World War II as Britain’s top steel producer, has sparked nostalgia among workers, its role in military aircraft supplies has attracted official scrutiny.

Melrose’s Promises

Clark indicated to Melrose in a March 26 letter that he would consult with the MoD over whether to make a referral to the CMA. In the same letter, he listed binding commitments he wanted the company to make, including keeping GKN as a U.K. business, paying taxes, maintaining its British workforce, investing in research and development as well as making satisfactory pensions arrangements.

The following day, Melrose Chief Executive Officer Simon Peckham largely acceded to those demands and said that as his company is also British, there was no need for the CMA to scrutinize the deal because of national security concerns. Melrose has also said it will keep its headquarters in the U.K., and won’t sell the aerospace division for five years.

“We are wholly committed to securing the U.K.’s national security,” Peckham wrote.

