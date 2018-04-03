Bank of Japan Is Discussing Stimulus Exit Options, Says Kuroda

The Bank of Japan is discussing how it may exit from its massive monetary stimulus program, but it’s still too early to reveal anything yet, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament on Tuesday.

“Internally we’re conducting various discussions,” at the staff level, Kuroda said in response to a question from a lawmaker. How the bank eventually exits from its monetary easing policies will depend on what’s happening with prices, the economy and markets at that time, Kuroda added.

Talking about the details now would be inappropriate, confusing and premature, he said. In the same session, Kuroda repeatedly said that inflation is far from the BOJ’s target, and the bank will continue persistently with its stimulus until inflation get to 2 percent.

The yen strengthened on the comments, before retracing most of the move.

Kuroda said last month that the policy board would be considering and debating an exit from its stimulus policies in the fiscal year starting April 2019, as that’s when the bank expects to hit the price target.