Imperial CEO Apologizes for Remarks to Employee After Ruling

Imperial Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Mark Lamberti apologized for comments made to former senior employee Adila Chowan after a court found him guilty of “impairment of dignity”.

While the High Court in Pretoria ruled that there was no evidence of racial or gender discrimination by Lamberti or the South African industrial company, the CEO said he “apologizes unreservedly” for the remarks. He hadn’t intended to “insult or demean her in any way,” Lamberti said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the Johannesburg-based Times, Lamberti called Chowan a “female employment-equity” appointment in front of other managers. Chowan brought the case against Lamberti last year after she was fired in 2015, the online newspaper said.

A veteran of the South African business community, Lamberti founded and led retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd. before the sale of a majority stake to Wal-Mart Inc. in 2011. He took the helm of Imperial in 2014, and is preparing for a potential split of the company into separate auto and logistics businesses later this year.

Lamberti was appointed to the board of state utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. as part of new South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to reform state-owned companies after years of corruption allegations under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma. Lamberti said in February he sees a recovery in consumer and business confidence in South Africa under the new regime.