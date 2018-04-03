First Floating U.S. Wind Farm May Be Built Off California Coast

Project may generate as much as 150 megawatts of electricity

A project off Northern California’s coast is vying to become America’s first commercial-scale floating wind farm.

An agency that leads sustainable energy efforts for cities and counties along the state’s Redwood Coast chose a consortium of companies -- including Energias de Portugal SA’s EDPR Offshore North America LLC and Principle Power Inc. -- to build a floating wind farm that may generate as much as 150 megawatts of power, according to a statement from EDPR. The group was one of six bidders, it said.

EDPR said a lease application for the project, proposed to be built off the coast of Eureka, may be submitted later this spring. Other members of the consortium include Aker Solutions Inc., H. T. Harvey & Associates and Herrera Environmental Consultants Inc.