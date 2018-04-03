charted
Exit From European Stocks
Investors pulled almost half a billion dollars from a fund tracking European equities last monthBy
In March, investors withdrew $417 million from the biggest exchange-traded fund tracking European equities, the most in a single a month since September 2016, when Deutsche Bank AG’s financial health was under scrutiny. European shares lost some of their appeal as bond yields rose, U.S. stocks plunged and a potential trade war gripped markets.
