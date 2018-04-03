Eldorado Gold Bounces After Hitting Cheapest Level Since 1998

Eldorado Gold Corp. just had its best day in the stock market in six months. This chart may help show why.

A more than 40 percent plunge this year through Monday took the stock to its cheapest level in two decades on a price-to-book basis, which may have flushed out valuation seekers.

A more fundamental reason could be speculation surrounding the outcome of arbitration affecting the company’s assets in Greece, according to Kerry Smith, an analyst with Haywood Securities. The 90-day arbitration period is set to end April 6. In September, the company said it would suspend all operations in Greece, citing delays acquiring routine permits.

Eldorado declined to comment on its share trading.

— With assistance by Aoyon Ashraf