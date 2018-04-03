Car-Sales Rebound Eases Concern on First-Quarter U.S. GDP Slump

Stronger-than-forecast automobile sales have formed a silver lining for the cloud that was hanging, like in years past, over first-quarter U.S. economic growth.

Purchases of cars and light trucks unexpectedly picked up to a 17.4 million annualized rate in March, the fastest this year, according to data Tuesday from WardsAuto. The rebound will support gains in retail sales and consumer spending, bolstering the view that the biggest chunk of the economy is emerging from a recent soft patch as tax cuts give Americans more spending power.

Economists have penciled in a first-quarter slowdown that’s typical of recent years and follows several quarters of close to 3 percent or faster growth. But last month’s car sales put things in a somewhat better light.

Auto sales came in “quite a bit stronger than the market estimated,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. “It does raise hopes that the consumer is responding to the tax windfall.” The latest data also support his forecast of 2.3 percent first-quarter growth, he said. “We were leaning toward another downward revision. We would hold off on that now.”

On the consumer front, reports have been mixed. Figures out last week showed that adjusting for changes in prices, household purchases were little changed in February after a 0.2 percent January decline -- the weakest two-month performance in four years -- although that cooling followed a late-2017 surge in spending. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan’s U.S. consumer sentiment index jumped in March to the highest level since 2004.

Economists have said the sluggish pace of consumption will be short lived as lower taxes filter into consumers’ pocketbooks and wages get a boost from the strong job market. As of Monday, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracking forecast showed first-quarter growth of 2.8 percent. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg is 2.5 percent. Gross domestic product expanded in the fourth quarter at a 2.9 percent annualized rate.

While the March selling rate for cars and light trucks was “solid,” the three-month average is close to the 17 million annualized pace that is likely to be the underlying trend this year, according to Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at MFR Inc.

The latest tally matters for one more reason: Analysts may no longer have the benefit of a comprehensive picture of monthly auto sales as they tweak their forecasts for consumer spending and GDP growth. General Motors Co. decided to stop reporting monthly vehicle sales in favor of quarterly updates, and Ford Motor Co. is considering following suit.

— With assistance by Jordan Yadoo