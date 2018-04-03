Austria's OMV, Abu Dhabi Plan to Sign Oil Deal in Late April

Deal will be signed in Abu Dhabi, people with knowledge said

Austrian oil producer OMV AG and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. are set to sign a partnership deal to produce oil from offshore fields in the Persian Gulf later this month, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The agreement after months of negotiations will be signed in Abu Dhabi, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential. An Adnoc media official and an OMV spokesman declined to comment.

Adnoc, which produces almost all of the United Arab Emirates’s oil, has been awarding new concessions to foreign investors to gain access to technology and finance and to secure markets for its crude. The remaining stake left to be awarded is 20 percent of the Umm Lulu and Sateh Al Razboot oil fields in the Gulf. In February, Spain’s Cia Espanolade Petroleos SA agreed to pay $1.5 billion for a 20-percent stake in development rights for the same fields.

Previous winning bidders for stakes in Adnoc’s assets include India’s state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and China National Petroleum Corp.

OMV would be the second company with links to Abu Dhabi to win a stake in the sheikhdom’s fields. OMV’s second-largest shareholder is Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s state-run investment company. Spain’s Cepsa is wholly owned by Mubadala. Austria owns 31.5 percent of OMV.

— With assistance by Matthias Wabl, Tracy Alloway, and Mahmoud Habboush