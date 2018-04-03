Asian Stocks Set to Climb; Treasuries, Yen Tumble: Markets Wrap

U.S. releases list of China products to be hit by tariffs

Asian stocks are set to advance after U.S. equities recovered from a technology-fueled drubbing on Monday. The yen held losses even after the U.S. issued its list of Chinese products proposed for tariffs.

Futures tip stronger opens in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul, though traders will be awaiting China’s response to the latest step in an escalation of trade tensions between the world’s top two economies. The Trump administration’s announcement came after the close of stock trading in New York. The S&P 500 Index is still more than 9 percent below its January record. Treasuries slid Tuesday as risk appetite returned, while oil also rebounded.

Among some of the latest developments market players are watching:

The U.S. released the tariff list on Chinese products worth about $50 billion. It focuses on high-tech items and aims to minimize the impact on U.S. consumers.

tariff list on Chinese products worth about $50 billion. It focuses on high-tech items and aims to minimize the impact on U.S. consumers. A Bloomberg report that suggested the White House isn’t actively looking to challenge Amazon.com’s business despite days of attacks from the president.

Bloomberg report that suggested the White House isn’t actively looking to challenge Amazon.com’s business despite days of attacks from the president. The Director of the National Trade Council Peter Navarro said “smart money” would buy stocks following Monday’s slump, which was sparked in part by tariff angst and U.S. President Donald Trump’s bluster against Amazon.

The latest rally could still be tested as investors contend with prospects for further Federal Reserve monetary tightening, with Friday’s U.S. employment report the next major data point. After that, earnings season looms, with analysts predicting a surge in profits.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Australian building approvals and retail sales are due Wednesday.

The Caixin services PMI for China probably gained to 54.5 in March from 54.2 in February. The composite index is also due on Wednesday.

U.S. employment data are due Friday; the jobless rate probably fell in March after holding at 4.1 percent for five straight months.

The Reserve Bank of India decides on policy Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.8 percent in Singapore trading.

Futures on the S&P/ASX 200 Index were up 0.3 percent.

South Korea’s Kospi index futures added 0.6 percent.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 7:05 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent by the close in New York. The Nasdaq 100 Index added 1.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed Wednesday.

The euro was at $1.2272, near a two-week low.

The Japanese yen was at 106.56 per dollar after falling 0.7 percent Tuesday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased five basis points Tuesday to 2.78 percent, the highest in a week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.56 a barrel after gaining 0.8 percent.

Gold futures were at $1,333.20 an ounce after falling 0.6 percent.

— With assistance by Jeremy Herron, and Sarah Ponczek