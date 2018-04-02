Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

It was another chaotic day as U.S. stocks tumbled, led by a rout in technology shares. Tesla was weighed down by Model 3 worries. Amazon was berated by President Trump again. And economists are warning the world is on the verge of an all-out trade war. Perhaps we should have invested in blue jeans? —Josh Petri

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in the middle of a three-week U.S. visit to drum up investment. There has been, to put it mildly, a bit of chaos. The Saudi leader and Softbank's CEO wordlessly signed papers while declaring a "huge step in history" had been taken—without giving any other details. (It turns out it was a plan to build a $200 billion solar facility.)

Tesla raced to manufacture as many Model 3 sedans as it could before reporting those numbers to rattled investors. Our tracker shows the company falling just short of its goal. Musk doesn't seem particularly worried. He sent an April Fools' Day tweet about Tesla going bankrupt.

Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed holding a summit at the White House, the administration confirmed, after the Kremlin revealed the U.S. president had invited the Russian leader to Washington.

Blue jeans are mounting a comeback as fashion brands bet the wardrobe staple can be a major sales driver in the age of yoga pants. Manufacturers are using "technical" fibers that add stretch and moisture-wicking properties to the old sartorial standby.

U-Haul workers sent a flood of letters to the National Labor Relations Board seeking to reverse an Obama-era rule that could make it easier for unions to win workplace elections. Most used very similar language, in part because the company wrote it for them.

Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing processors from Intel, according to people familiar with the plans. The initiative, code named Kalamata, is still in the early stages.

The two most advanced American fighter jets aren’t on speaking terms. The F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II both function as airborne shepherds of America’s flock of older combat aircraft. Unfortunately, they have a difficult time communicating with each other.