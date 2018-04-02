U.S. Tech Sell-Off to Roil Asia Stocks; Yen Higher: Markets Wrap

Asian markets look set to come under pressure as a sell-off in once much-favored U.S. technology shares deepened and volatility soared. Havens like the yen and gold rose.

Equity futures in Japan point to a lower open as do those in South Korea. Australian and Hong Kong markets resume trading after a four-day long weekend. The S&P 500 Index closed at the lowest level since early February and finished below its average price for the past 200 days for the first time since June 2016 with fresh presidential criticism of Amazon.com and retaliatory tariffs from China rattling investors. The Cboe Volatility Index jumped to 23.

After the worst three months for global stocks in more than two years, the second quarter started on the back foot as trade-tension worries festered and technology shares got slammed. The risk-off tone comes two weeks before earnings season begins, with investors still anticipating a strong showing there, though watchful for signs of any slowdown in the synchronized global expansion and strains from Federal Reserve tightening.

Fanning the rout in tech, the biggest gainers of the bull run, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attack on Amazon, sending shares of the online retailer down the most in more than two years. Intel Corp. also had its worst day in two years, after Apple Inc. was said to be planning to use its own chips in Mac computers from 2020.

Elsewhere, crude slid the most in almost two months as fears of a trade war prompted investors to dump commodities.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decision is due Tuesday.

The New York Fed debuts the Secured Overnight Financing Rate on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India decides on policy Thursday.

U.S. employment data are due Friday; the jobless rate probably fell in March after holding at 4.1 percent for five straight months.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell about 1.8 percent in Singapore.

Futures on South Korea’s Kospi index lost 1.2 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were 0.3 percent higher as of 7:04 a.m. Tokyo time. The main gauge declined 2.2 percent Monday. The index is now lower by more than 10 percent from its January record.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.9 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index slipped 0.1 percent Monday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1 percent.

The euro was virtually unchanged at $1.2303.

The yen was little changed at 105.87 per dollar after rising 0.3 percent Monday.

The British pound traded at $1.4050 after gaining for the first time in a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.73 percent Monday.

Commodities

Gold was at $1,340.70 an ounce after jumping 1.2 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $62.94 a barrel after falling 3 percent.

— With assistance by Jeremy Herron, and Sarah Ponczek