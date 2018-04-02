U.S. Factory Gains Cool as Inflation in Raw Materials Picks Up

U.S. Factory Gains Cool as Inflation in Raw Materials Picks UpBy
U.S. factories expanded at slightly slower pace in March and a measure of raw-material prices hit an almost seven-year high, as manufacturers struggled to keep up with demand, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed Monday.
Highlights of ISM Manufacturing (March)
Key Takeaways
A measure of customer inventories dropped to the lowest since July 2011 and a gauge of backlogs held at an almost 14-year high. Together that indicates factories continue to have trouble keeping up with demand from consumers and businesses, while paying ever-higher prices for raw materials.
Even so, the figures are consistent with expectations of further gains in manufacturing production in coming months, and the main index remains near the highest level since 2004. While a measure of factory payrolls softened, the underlying details of the ISM report bode well for employment. The Labor Department’s March jobs report is due later this week.
Other Details
- ISM index of backlogs held at 59.8, the highest level since May 2004
- Measure of production eased to 61 from 62
- Export orders measure fell to 58.7 from 62.8
- Supplier deliveries gauge cooled to 60.6 from 61.1
— With assistance by Chris Middleton