Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury

President Donald Trump will name Justin Muzinich, a counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as deputy secretary, the second-ranking position in the department.

Muzinich, a former Morgan Stanley banker and adviser to Jeb Bush’s 2016 campaign who joined Mnuchin’s team in March as a counselor, helped craft the administration’s tax-cut plan, a signature achievement of the president.

“I am delighted by the president’s decision to nominate Justin to serve as deputy secretary of the Treasury,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “Justin has established himself as a leader in the department, and played a key role in the passage of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act.”

Before joining the Trump administration, he was president of Muzinich & Co., an international investment firm, and taught at Columbia Business School. Muzinich holds a law degree from Yale University and undergraduate and M.B.A. degrees from Harvard University.

The New York Times reported the decision to nominate Muzinich earlier.