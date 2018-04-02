A Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Is Leaving the Bank

One of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top blockchain executives is leaving the bank.

Amber Baldet is departing “to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity” and will be replaced as head of the Blockchain Center of Excellence by Christine Moy, according to a memo from JPMorgan’s Umar Farooq.

“Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today,” said JPMorgan spokeswoman Jessica Francisco. “We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best.”

Reuters reported Baldet’s departure earlier Monday.