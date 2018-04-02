New Yorkers Face Winter Commute as April Snows Turn Roads Slushy

Disturbance may leave as much as 6 inches of snow in New York

New York’s first April commute will be a slushy mess as a fast-moving storm drops snow from the mid-Atlantic just north of Washington into southern New England starting early Monday, said Frank Pereira, a forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) could fall from Philadelphia to New York starting after 2 a.m. Monday and continuing through the afternoon, Pereira said by phone. Any snow that falls before sunrise has a good chance of piling up on paved surfaces. About 79 flights through John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports were canceled, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service in Houston.

“Certainly it is going to be a morning rush hour impact,” Pereira said. “But it is a pretty fast-moving system and it is going to be out of here by midday.”

A winter weather advisory is in place from West Virginia to southern Massachusetts including New York, Long Island and northern New Jersey. The storm comes after a string of nor’easters hit the East Coast in March with heavy snows and damaging winds that knocked out power to more than 2 million customers at their peak. The system is expected to pass south of Boston, which will be spared any heavy accumulation.

The snow will be followed by rain and warmer temperatures in New York starting Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.