Musk Sees One-Week Model 3 Output Exceeding 2,000, Report Says

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees in an email early Monday morning that the electric-car maker may exceed a weekly production rate of 2,000 Model 3 sedans, according to the blog Jalopnik.

“If things go as planned today, we will comfortably exceed that number over a seven day period!” Musk wrote in the email obtained by the car-enthusiast blog. The email was sent at 3:01 a.m. Monday California time, Jalopnik said.

Tesla said in January that it expected to end the first quarter making 2,500 Model 3 sedans a week. Analysts have largely formed a consensus in estimating the carmaker fell short of that forecast, though some have speculated Tesla shares may rally if production exceeds Wall Street’s lowered expectations.

The stock pared declines, trading down 3 percent to $257.97 as of 12:25 p.m. in New York, after plunging as much as 8.1 percent earlier.

A Tesla spokesman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported email.

— With assistance by Anne Riley Moffat