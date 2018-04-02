JPMorgan Accused of Wrongful Death by Estate of Star Broker

The estate of a deceased broker filed a wrongful death lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co., saying he took his own life after becoming despondent over being forced into retirement.

Michael A. Lorig suffered from depression and mental illness, and the bank pressured him to retire rather than granting a long-term disability leave to treat his depression and anxiety, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. He had joined the bank through its acquisition of Bear Stearns.

Lorig started at Bear Stearns in 1979 and co-founded its futures department, according to a death notice. He was a partner and senior managing director of the firm until its acquisition, and was also a founding investor in SoBe Beverages. Hundreds of mourners attended his funeral after his death at age 66 on Jan. 22, 2017, according to the New York Post.

Jessica Francisco, a JPMorgan spokeswoman, declined to comment on the suit, which seeks unspecified damages.

The case is Mullaugh v. JPMorgan, 18-cv-2908, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).