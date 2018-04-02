GE to Sell Health IT Assets to Veritas in $1.05 Billion Deal

General Electric Co. agreed to sell a portion of its health-care business for $1.05 billion as Chief Executive Officer John Flannery streamlines operations and seeks to pull the company out of a deepening slump.

Private-equity firm Veritas Capital will buy a trio of information-technology assets in GE Healthcare, the companies said Monday in a statement. The cash deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

The sale furthers Flannery’s efforts to sharpen the focus at GE since taking the helm last year. The Boston-based manufacturer also plans to exit businesses such as lighting and railroads to simplify its portfolio and reverse one of the deepest downturns in the company’s 126-year history.

The shares fell 2.9 percent to $13.10 at 12:21 p.m. in New York amid a broad market slump. GE’s 23 percent decline this year through March 29 was the worst in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company was also the worst performer last year on the benchmark, with a 45 percent slide.

Veritas plans to work with GE management to form a stand-alone business from GE Healthcare’s enterprise financial management, ambulatory care management and workforce management assets.

Digital Opportunity

The acquisition allows the buyer “to take advantage of a $9 billion market that continues to benefit from favorable sector trends, particularly a real and urgent need to digitalize our health-care system,” Veritas CEO Ramzi Musallam said in the statement.

The GE assets are focused primarily on hospital workflow and administrative IT functions. GE still plans to invest in digital operations in areas more closely related to clinical care, including “smart diagnostics” and enterprise imaging.

Health care has long been one of the more debated business lines for GE investors. The division, GE’s third-largest with 2017 sales of $19 billion, is a solid cash-generator and boasts high-growth markets such as life sciences. But some argue that it doesn’t fit as well with GE’s primary business of making industrial equipment such as jet engines and gas turbines.

While Flannery said in November that health care would remain a focus for GE, along with energy and aviation, he has since suggested that he would be open to dividing up the company into separately traded businesses. Flannery ran GE Healthcare for about two and a half years before being tapped to succeed CEO Jeffrey Immelt.