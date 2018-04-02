France Braces for Transport Chaos as Unions Protest Macron Plans

France is bracing for cancellations in train and flight schedules as unions push forward with protests opposing President Emmanuel Macron’s reform plans to overhaul the status of some state workers.

Strikes are planned at railway operator SNCF from Monday evening, with only one in every eight long-distance trains running and one-in-five shorter trips due to depart on Tuesday. SNCF advised passengers to postpone trips and avoid going to stations. Air France said it expects to operate three-quarters of its flights on Tuesday.

The strikes are the latest in a series of disruptions that started last month and also involve energy and garbage collection companies, as well as students protesting changes at state-backed universities. Demonstrations across the country have already caused severe disruption in commuter trains and school shutdowns.

Labor unions plan their biggest protest against changes at SNCF, the indebted national railroad, in response to Macron’s proposals that would deny future hires the job security, early retirement and special pensions of existing workers, while opening up train lines to competition. There are 36 days of strikes planned at SNCF, although not in sequence.

Taking on the railway company’s 74,000 workers will be tough for Macron, after he pushed through a liberalization of France’s labor code and cut taxes on capital in his first year in office. Next, he’s planning to overhaul jobless benefits, simplify France’s retirement systems and streamline parliamentary procedures.