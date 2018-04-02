An Economist Explains Why Losing Weight Is Kind Of Like Defeating Inflation

Photographer: LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images
An Economist Explains Why Losing Weight Is Kind Of Like Defeating InflationBy and
A lot of people would probably agree that there's something wrong with much of the traditional advice in how to lose weight -- or at least how it's implemented. The economist Miles Kimball has lost weight using a different approach. He's increased his fat intake and gone for long stretches of time without eating anything at all. On this week's Odd Lots podcast, Kimball, a prolific blogger and professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, explains what got him interested in fasting, obesity research, and the similarities between weight loss and fighting inflation.