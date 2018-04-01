Japan's Largest Hot Springs Resort Banks on Foreign Tourists

The city of Beppu in western Japan is famed for its hot springs, with hotels and resorts competing to attract tourists to an area renowned for sights like the " Hells of Beppu," a series of colored and super-hot natural pools.

Beppu is famed for its hot springs. Source: The Nishinippon Shimbun

As the numbers of Japanese visiting the resorts plateaus, local and international hotel chains are expanding to target the boom in foreign tourists.

Tourist Hot Spot Foreigners staying in Beppu make up for slowdown in Japanese tourists Source: Beppu City

Tourist numbers dipped in 2016 after an earthquake in nearby Kumamoto, but recovered to a record in 2017. South Koreans have driven the 130 percent increase in foreigners staying in Beppu over the past five years.

Booming Beppu Number of foreign tourists staying in Beppu Source: Beppu City website. Breakdown for 2017 not available yet.

In the five years of economic revitalization efforts under Prime Minister Shinzo, the boom in inbound tourism has been a notable success, while other areas like wage growth and inflation have had mixed results. Foreign tourist numbers have increased so much that its helped to shrink the chronic deficits in Japan’s services account.

Visitors Open Their Wallets Travel-related income is easing Japan's services deficit Source: Ministry of Finance

The impact in Beppu is seen clearly in investment in hotels.

InterContinental Hotels Group is one of the businesses looking to take advantage of this. Its joint venture with All Nippon Airways will open a new 89-room luxury hotel next year.

"Beppu is one of the world’s most famous hot springs resorts, but it didn’t have a luxury hotel of international fame," said Hans Heijligers, the CEO of ING ANA Hotels Group Japan. "The wealthy Japanese market is very attractive, and inbound tourism is also booming."

Seikai No Yado’s bath overlooking Beppu Bay. Photographer: Masahiro Hidaka/Bloomberg

Luxury domestic hotel chain Hoshino Resorts is building a new hotel, and Oedo Onsen refurbished an older hotel and opened in July last year. The current boom in hotels is going to increase the number of rooms in the city to 5,030 in 2019, from the current 4,400, according to the Beppu City Ryokan and Hotel Association.

With five matches for next year’s Rugby World Cup being played in neighboring Oita City, those rooms may be needed.

View of Suginoi Hotel’s pool and City of Beppu. Photographer: Masahiro Hidaka/Bloomberg

The largest hotel in the city isn’t worried about the new investment and new competition.

"It’s an attractive town, and we welcome it. We can make money if they come and make it even more attractive," said Koichi Sasaki, general manager of Suginoi Hotel and Resort, which has 647 rooms. The hotel has had an occupancy rate of 100 percent since 2014, and is renovating its conference space.

