It's Hard to Have Winners in Trade Wars

On What'd You Miss This Week Joe Weisenthal, Scarlet Fu and Julia Chatterley took a look at the recent market fluctuations and shifting narratives with Citigroup Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Tobias Levkovich and discussed why we haven’t seen panic yet.

Neil Shearing, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics, also joined to talk about the rhetoric versus the reality when it comes to China and trade, as the Trump administration starts translating their tough talk against Beijing into policy.

Then CUNY Graduate Center Distinguished Professor and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman came on for a wide-ranging interview on the threat of trade wars, President Trump's first renegotiated trade deal with South Korea, challenges facing the Federal Reserve in this economy and the anti-trust backlash against big tech.

