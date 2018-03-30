Congo Airport Manager Threatens to Suspend Operations Over Debt

Aeroports du Congo, a unit of Groupe Egis of France, threatened to halt operations at three airports it manages because of debts owed by the government.

The state owes the company 5 billion CFA francs ($9 million), including value-added tax refunds and landing fees, Director-General Jean-Michel Ratron said in a statement emailed from the capital, Brazzaville. The company is unable to pay its own bills for water, electricity and security because of the debt, he said.

Aerco operates three airports in Brazzaville, the port city of Pointe Noire and Ollombo.

