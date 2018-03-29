Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Today we tell a tale of two automakers. One, a giant of petrol power, survived a near-death experience and bounced back with a strategy focused on electrification. The other, an electric upstart, faces massive consumer demand and is struggling to meet production goals. —Josh Petri

In a pair of internal memos last week, Tesla challenged workers to reach ambitious Model 3 production goals, saying it would " prove a bunch of haters wrong" if they could produce more than 300 a day at a time when critics doubt they can fulfill CEO Elon Musk’s vision of a mass-production electric-vehicle manufacturer. As always, we are tracking the company's progress.

President Donald Trump on Thursday fired off more criticism at Amazon, saying his problems with it predate his election, a day after a report that he’s “obsessed” with the idea of regulating the company. Amazon shares erased a premarket gain of as much as 1.7 percent after his tweet.

Russia is expelling 60 U.S. diplomats and ordering the closure of the American consulate in St. Petersburg, mirroring the expulsion of Russian diplomats by the U.S., Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He signaled a similar response to European countries kicking out Russian diplomats over a nerve-agent attack in England.

Apple is revamping privacy controls for its devices and cloud services to comply with strict new European rules. While the company first previewed the software changes in January, the new privacy features come as Facebook faces criticism over unauthorized use of users' data.

Warren Buffett is now America's no. 2 real estate broker. The billionaire didn’t have much luck in the blockbuster-deals department last year, but his real-estate brokerage business, HomeServices of America, is on a tear.

Republicans promised to cut the deficit, but it's only getting worse. The GOP’s biggest legislative achievement since Trump took office was a massive tax cut that congressional scorekeepers expect will add more than $1 trillion to deficits over the next decade, even when accounting for faster economic growth. We broke down the numbers.

The diesel-cheating scandal nearly ended Volkswagen. Now it’s the No. 1 car seller on the planet, with staggering electric goals. Here’s how it pulled off the comeback.