Wall Street Trading Enthusiasm Wanes

What started out as a strong quarter for Wall Street trading desks is ending on a less encouraging note.

Investment banks have signaled a more tempered view of trading activity in recent days. Last week, Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said that industrywide revenues will probably be unchanged from a year earlier amid a rise in violent moves in asset prices, or gap volatility, that encourages clients to sit on the sidelines.

“The pick-up in volatility is long-term good,” Kelleher said. “What is not good is gap volatility, where we had days of significant gap volatility.”

Kelleher’s view, supported by executives at Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG, is less optimistic than the guidance banks were providing earlier in the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest Wall Street firm by revenue, said in late February that it expected as much as a 9 percent increase in revenue, driven by better results in currencies and equities.

Nine of the largest global investment banks generated $29 billion in revenue from trading stocks, bonds, currencies and other securities in the first quarter of 2017, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. While that represented a 9 percent jump from a weak start to 2016, it was still well below the $35 billion they produced in the first three months of 2015.

Traders crave movements in asset prices because they spur clients to make bets and hedge investments. Volatility had been missing for much of the last 12 months, then came roaring back at the start of 2018, helping commodities, foreign-exchange and rates desks, people with knowledge of the matter said. As the stock market swooned in February, equities desks found themselves in the middle of surging volumes.

Now, amid concerns that a brewing trade war with China could derail the global economy, unusually strong market swings could be hurting trading desks. It means banks risk a replay of 2017, when activity tailed off after a strong first quarter.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam said last week that trading performance peaked in mid-February, when the Zurich-based firm was tracking for a 17 percent increase in revenue compared with the previous year. As the quarter wore on, the gain had evaporated.

“It will be a profitable quarter but less so than we thought after six weeks in the beginning of the year,” Thiam said.

