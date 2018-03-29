Trump Flying Solo Leaves Kelly in the Dark

Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Donald Trump’s growing tendency to keep only his own counsel has left White House Chief of Staff John Kelly increasingly out in the cold.

Kelly — brought on last summer to impose discipline on an unruly West Wing and its commander in chief — wasn’t at the president's side when Trump abruptly decided to oust H.R. McMaster as national security adviser. He’s rarely on the line when Trump phones foreign leaders, such as the call to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election.

His absence at those two key moments last week highlights his struggles in managing a White House in turmoil, Jennifer Jacobs writes.

Kelly’s latest task was delivering bad news yesterday — telling Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin he was being replaced with the president’s physician, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson. Yet White House aides say that Trump doesn’t seek Kelly’s input on staffing and policy decisions as much as he once did.

While there’s no immediate sign the president wants to get rid of his chief of staff, Kelly appears to have little idea what’s coming next from his boss — a man known for snap decisions.

Presidential interview | Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow seems more open than his predecessor to a possible interview between the president and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office in its probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. As Shannon Pettypiece and Greg Farrell report, White House advisers are continuing their search for another outside attorney after a string of well-known figures turned them down in recent weeks.

Trade wars or skirmishes? | As markets brace for Trump to release the list of Chinese products he intends to hit with some $50 billion in tariffs, the administration’s relatively minor revisions to the U.S.-South Korea trade deal are buoying hopes for more quick compromises. “Maybe we shouldn’t be too worried,” said Rob Carnell, chief Asia Pacific economist and head of research for ING Bank in Singapore. “Maybe.” And if China retaliates against American soybean imports, U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad told Bloomberg in Beijing, it would backfire.

Seeing red | Republicans are presiding over an escalation in U.S. indebtedness after years of railing against widening deficits under Democrats, Anna Edgerton, Allison McCartney and Chloe Whiteaker show in a series of graphics. The party’s biggest legislative achievement since Trump took office was a massive tax cut that’s projected to add more than $1 trillion to the federal tab over the next decade, even when accounting for faster economic growth.

Leakers on trial | U.S. prosecutors who sent Wall Street executives to prison for trading on inside information are now taking on consultants in Washington who leak government secrets. Bob Van Voris and Drew Armstrong report that the first-of-its-kind trial is raising questions about just what type of information in D.C. should be considered confidential.

President Emmanuel Macron is rolling out France’s strategy to close an artificial-intelligence gap with the U.S. and China.

With just over one year to go until Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May embarks on a day-long U.K. tour to gauge a divided country.

And finally... Kim Jong Un could become the first North Korean leader in history to enter South Korea in just over four weeks, when he steps across the heavily fortified border for a summit with President Moon Jae-in. The two sides agreed on April 27 for the first meeting in 11 years between leaders of the two nations — still technically at war. The visit follows this week’s surprise trip to see Chinese President Xi Jinping. Next up: Donald Trump.