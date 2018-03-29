Trade Fears Are a Buzzkill for Biggest Commodity ETF Party Ever

Investors have poured the most money on record into commodity ETFs this quarter, but that may be masking growing investor caution on raw materials.

Long-only exchange-traded funds linked to broad baskets of energy, metals and agricultural products attracted $2.66 billion this quarter, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates show. While that’s the largest quarterly inflow in data going back to 2005, the stream of money slowed in March as the U.S.-China trade row clouded the outlook for economic growth. That uncertainty boosted haven demand for gold, which accounts for more than 12 percent of the Bloomberg Commodity Index -- a benchmark for many of these long ETFs.

“It’s primarily the precious-metals side” that is attracting money in commodities, said Mariann Montagne, a portfolio manager at Gradient Investments LLC, which oversees $2 billion including bullion-backed ETFs. “People are turning to gold as a hedge against inflation, but it’s also tied into all the tariff talk, which initially had been very broad-brushed in nature.”