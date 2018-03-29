Stocks in Japan Set for Gains After U.S. Rebound: Markets Wrap

Japanese shares are set for a higher open after U.S. stocks rallied to end a tumultuous quarter on a high note. Volumes are expected to be subdued as most major markets round the world close Friday during the start of Easter.

With Japan and China among the few locations open, investors are still awaiting details on U.S. plans for tariffs on China. Meantime, futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average pointed to gains. The S&P 500 Index closed higher Thursday, led by energy companies and chipmakers. Ten-year Treasury yields fell below 2.75 percent after data showed U.S. consumer spending lagged behind income growth for a second month in February. The dollar slipped and the yen drifted. West Texas oil prices rallied toward $65 a barrel.

The arrival of the holiday will be a relief for many investors following a roller-coaster start to the year in which stellar global equity gains gave way to a volatility blowup in February and a technology-led rout in recent days. Most Western markets are set to close on Friday and many European countries are also out on Monday.

“Let’s get out of this quarter and take a breather,” said Rich Guerrini, the chief executive officer of PNC Investments. “We need some market stability at this point and hopefully we get to some calmer waters.”

Ben Laidler, global equity strategist at HSBC Securities, discusses first-quarter volatility. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, gold steadied and copper rose for a third day. Bitcoin fell toward $7,000.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 Index closed up 1.4 percent.

Nikkei futures in Osaka rose 1.1 percent.



Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent Thursday.

The Japanese yen eased off 0.1 percent to 106.50 per dollar Friday.

The euro rose less than 0.05 percent to $1.2302.



Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 2.74 percent.

Commodities