Sears Has Best Week Since June After CEO Opens Up in Vanity Fair

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp. are on pace for their best weekly performance since June after the April issue of Vanity Fair, published this past weekend, featured an interview with the department store’s CEO Eddie Lampert.

Investors appear to have been encouraged by Lampert’s optimism about the company’s transformation. "If I didn’t believe that this company could be transformed still — the window is definitely shrinking — but if I didn’t believe that, I would try to take a different path. But I don’t know what that path exactly would be,” he was quoted in the magazine as saying.

Sears’ shares are on pace to close up 22 percent this week, even after falling as much as 6 percent on Thursday. The stock declined in each of the past three weeks.