Premier League Clubs' Pay Gap Even Bigger Than HSBC, Goldman

The male-female pay gap at England’s Premier League soccer clubs is even bigger than the disparity at banks HSBC Holdings Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Southampton Football Club, the first of England’s elite teams to report, said women receive hourly pay that’s 84 percent below the level of male workers. That’s the biggest difference yet disclosed under new U.K. regulations requiring large employers to publish the gap between men’s and women’s pay. The discrepancy in bonuses was even higher.

Another club, Everton, reported a slightly smaller disparity of 75 percent. But that was still above the 59 percent at HSBC and 56 percent at Goldman Sachs, as well as the 65 percent at retailer Phase Eight -- the biggest gap for any employer before the soccer teams began reporting.

The Premier League teams, which have spent much of the past year at odds with each other over their share of 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) of broadcast revenue, appeared to bond over the gender-pay issue. Instead of reporting their figures piecemeal, most major clubs were expected to disclose them Thursday, just ahead of the April 4 deadline, thereby lessening individual scrutiny.

The Premier League’s male players earn an average of 2.64 million pounds a year, according to researcher Sporting Intelligence. While some clubs also field women’s teams, members are paid considerably less. And many of the back-office workers are female.

“The publication of this data will lead to a debate about the role of female footballers, and questions will be asked about whether there’s a bunch of men deciding that men’s sport is more commercially viable than the women’s game,” said Charles Cotton of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development.

Although the popularity of women’s soccer is growing, attendance averages around 1,000 for the top female league, compared with more than 75,000 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium last season.

Last July, a lower-tier professional club, Lewes, decided to pay its women’s team the same as its men’s team as part of a campaign to raise awareness about gender inequality.