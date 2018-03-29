New Orleans Mayor Landrieu Says Voters Are Tiring of Trump Chaos

New Orleans Democratic Mayor Mitch Landrieu said voters are growing weary of the chaos surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency and will choose a candidate in the next election who promises stability and expertise in government.

“You can say from a year and a half of Trump being in office, people will reject this form of governing,” Landrieu said at a Bloomberg breakfast Thursday in Washington. “Whether they elect a Democrat or a Republican, they are going to demand excellence, they are going to demand a steady hand, they’re going to demand not chaos. They are going to demand some level of certitude.”

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks to Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)

Landrieu, seen by many a potential contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, said he hasn’t given much thought to running for the White House, but he argued that the position of mayor makes someone well-suited for the nation’s highest office.

“I don’t think you guys ought to be worried about a dearth of candidates" in the next presidential race, he said. "I don’t intend to be one of them." But, he added, "things could change."

Trump’s time in office has led to a rise in political activism, especially among liberals, because “people are starting to wake up to the fact that it’s not a fait accompli that the country’s going to be OK.”

“Where that leads is anybody’s guess," Landrieu said, adding that he’s optimistic that the country will shift. "In the long arc, I think love always wins. There’s a lot of damage on the way."

In the Trump era, Americans feel "much more emboldened" to voice racist views, Landrieu said, though he stressed that "not everybody who voted for Donald Trump is a racist." While the national racial debate has shifted since Trump took office, "I don’t think that he can deserve credit for a race conversation."

Landrieu, who leaves office in May, said his immediate plans are up in the air. "I don’t know what I’m going to do" other than giving speeches and perhaps working with an academic institution.

Landrieu is set to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in May for his leadership in removing four Confederate monuments in New Orleans. His book about the experience, "In the Shadow of Statues," was just published.

His speech early this month at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington generated buzz about his future political ambitions. In those remarks, he compared himself to Trump laughing that they are both overweight and bald but that it’s easier for him to admit it. But he also offered a bipartisan hand to Trump, saying, "You are my president; you are our president" and that he wants him to do well because "our country depends on it."

Landrieu said Thursday that he made the comments because "as an American citizen I wanted to demonstrate a model of behavior that I think we all need in this country," respecting the presidency regardless of who is in it.