Korea Border Talks May Set Kim-Moon Summit Date: Korea Update

Officials from the two Koreas are meeting Thursday on their heavily militarized border to discuss details of an upcoming summit between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The talks at Panmunjom -- site of the armistice signing in 1953 -- could set the stage for a similar meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

We follow the developments here. Time stamps are Seoul:

South Korean Delegation Arrives at Border (9:40 a.m.)

South Korea’s three-member delegation arrived at the border village of Panmunjom to meet North Korean officials, according to a pool report provided by South’s Unification Ministry.

Won Cheers Kim’s Visit as Doubts Linger (9:32 a.m.)

It may be too early to say what Kim’s latest overture to China means for North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. But currency markets are prepared to give him the benefit of doubt, at least for now. Read more here.

Inter-Korea Summit Date Likely to Be Set (8:57 a.m.)

Setting a date for the Kim-Moon summit will probably be one of the results of Thursday’s meeting, according to South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon. The meetings are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

White House ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Kim (3:45 a.m.)

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Kim’s surprise visit to Beijing this week shows “things are moving in the right direction.” Sanders said Kim’s decision to leave North Korea for the first time was a “positive sign that the maximum pressure campaign is continuing to work.”

North Korea Wants a Summit With Japan, Asahi Says (2:55 a.m.)

Kim’s administration told party executives that a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may take place as soon as early June, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The yen weakened to a two-week low against the dollar after the report.

— With assistance by Hooyeon Kim, and Kathleen Miller