Kenya Deports Politician Again in Defiance of Court Order

Kenyan authorities deported a politician for the second time, disregarding a court order to release the former adviser to opposition leader Raila Odinga who they’d detained for two days.

Miguna Miguna, who also holds Canadian citizenship, said he was put on a flight to the United Arab Emirates. Kenya initially deported him on Feb. 6 after accusing him of carrying a Kenyan passport he acquired when dual nationality was barred. The deportation came amid a broader crackdown on dissent.

“I was dragged, assaulted, drugged and forcefully” sent to Dubai, Miguna said in a text message. “I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I am sick. I need urgent help here. I want to take a flight only to Nairobi.”

A Kenyan court on Wednesday found Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i, police Inspector-General Joseph Boinett and Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa guilty of contempt for failing to release Miguna and produce him in court. They will be sentenced on Thursday.

“There is no immunity for impunity,” Judge George Odunga said in his ruling on Wednesday. “No man is above the law. They cannot be allowed to catwalk around while disobeying court orders.”

Kihalangwa did not pick up two calls to his mobile phone, while Interior Ministry’s spokesman, Mwenda Njoka, wasn’t immediately available for comment. Police spokesman Charles Owino said he couldn’t comment on immigration matters.

Miguna’s lawyer, Nelson Havi, said his client didn’t have travel documents as his Canadian passport had been confiscated. Dubai immigration authorities had indicated they would send Miguna back to Kenya on Thursday, he said.

“The rule of law seems to have been jettisoned into the sea,” Havi said by phone. “We will not give up. We will follow due process until a remedy is received.”