Judge Denies Stormy Daniels’s Request to Depose Trump

A California judge denied adult film actress Stormy Daniels’s request to have President Donald Trump questioned under oath as well as her bid for a speedy trial to void a $130,000 settlement, saying it’s too soon to address these issues.

Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for the actress whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said on Twitter that he’ll refile the requests as soon as the president and his attorney seek to compel arbitration in the case.

Daniels says she was paid to keep quiet about a sexual relationship with Trump just before the 2016 election.