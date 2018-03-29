Ingraham Apologizes for Tweet Mocking Parkland Student After Sponsors Rebel

Fox News talk-show host Laura Ingraham apologized for mocking a Parkland, Florida, high school student after a boycott campaign led TripAdvisor Inc. and other companies to yank their advertising.

Ingraham had taunted 17-year-old David Hogg on Wednesday after he said he was rejected for admission at four colleges. Hogg and several of his fellow Parkland students have become vocal advocates for gun control after the Feb. 14 massacre that killed 17 people and wounded more than a dozen.

Hogg responded by listing Ingraham’s advertisers and calling for a boycott. After that move began to gain traction on social media, Ingraham said she was sorry.

“Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111,” Ingraham wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

Earlier in the day, online-travel site TripAdvisor said it was ending its sponsorship of the show, calling Ingraham’s comments inappropriate.

“In our view, these statements focused on a high school student, cross the line of decency,” the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.

Wayfair Inc., which sells furniture online, and Nutrish, a pet-food brand affiliated with celebrity chef Rachael Ray, also pulled their advertising, according to the New York Times.

Last fall, Ingraham took over the 10 p.m. slot on Fox News. A staunch defender of President Donald Trump, she also is the co-founder of the conservative website LifeZette.com and an author of several books. Her talk-radio show is syndicated in 225 markets and distributed by Courtside Entertainment Group, according to her website.

