Home Afrika CEO Expects to Wrap Up Talks With Investors by July

Home Afrika Ltd., a Kenyan property developer, is in negotiations with two potential investors and expects to conclude talks by July, Chief Executive Officer Dan Awendo said.

The company said a due-diligence exercise by the private-equity company and another private investor were delayed by as much as four months due to a protracted election last year. Home Afrika has been trying to raise funds since last year to complete projects in the capital, Nairobi, at the East African nation’s coast and in the western city of Kisumu on a combined 891 acres (361 hectares) of land.

“We have two who are very keen,” Awendo said Wednesday in an interview in the capital, Nairobi, declining to identify the companies. “It will be a mix of equity and debt. We are still talking, but we are quite open in terms of the options we’ve put on the table.”

The investors are looking for a stake of as much as 40 percent in the company, which hasn’t yet agreed on who will take up what and how much, Awendo said. They might both end up as shareholders, he said.

Last year, it shelved plans to raise 5 billion shillings ($49.6 million) and received only 500 million shillings in a 900 million-shilling five-year bonds sale in 2015.

A turnaround program that’s seen the company narrow losses, shed staff and slash board numbers, will be completed in the next 18 months, Awendo said. Thereafter, Home Afrika plans a development real estate investment trust, or REIT, within two years. The proceeds will be spent on low-cost housing, a priority segment for the government.

“Our balance sheet is full of land, we need convert a lot of that into cash so we can now be ready to deal with the next phase of projects,” Awendo said.

Home Afrika shares gained almost 5 percent to 1.10 shillings by 10:46 a.m. on Thursday, paring its drop this year 21 percent.