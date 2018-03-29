Fired Trader Wins Lawsuit After Boss Posed as Her in Chatroom

A London trader who was fired after her boss used her online chat account to make deals has won a claim against her employer for the second time.

A London employment tribunal ordered Eiger Securities LLP to pay Ekaterina Korshunova 5,000 pounds ($7,016) plus 1,498.08 pounds interest for injury to feelings after it ruled the company unfairly dismissed her. Korshunova says she was fired after she criticized her boss, managing director Richard Ashton, for using her computer to make trades in her name when she was out.

“We are satisfied by the claimant’s evidence that she felt humiliated in front of others by the unlawful treatment,” Judge George Foxwell said in his judgment. He said Ashton’s use of her computer was a factor in Korshunova’s dismissal but not the sole reason.

Although Eiger securities acknowledged some injuries to feelings, it argued this was minor, the judgment shows. Nevertheless, the judge said the dismissal “reinforced and exacerbated” Korshunova’s feelings of distress. Still, the award was about a third of the 16,800 pounds she asked for in the case.

Eiger Securities couldn’t be reached for comment after business hours, and Ashton didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Eiger Securities cited “gross misconduct” when it fired Korshunova in 2014, saying she shouldn’t have changed her password to her Bloomberg terminal or switched off her computer screen after learning she was suspended. The firm also complained of her “failure to follow instructions and poor performance” after the disagreement.

This is the second time the court has ruled in Korshunova’s favor. A 2015 ruling was overturned on appeal the following year after Judge Elizabeth Slade said it wasn’t clear whether it was illegal to share computer passwords within a company and whether the dispute over passwords was on Ashton’s mind when he fired her.

After calculating the damages and interest at 6,498.08 pounds, Foxwell suggested that the figure be rounded up to 6,500 pounds. According to his ruling, Eiger “was not happy with that,” so the amount was left unchanged.