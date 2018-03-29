False Dawn or Real Deal? Won Cheers Kim's Visit as Doubts Linger

It may be too early to say what Kim Jong Un’s latest overture means for North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. But currency markets are prepared to give him the benefit of doubt, at least for now.

After Kim signaled in China he’s willing to engage the U.S. about abandoning nuclear weapons, South Korea’s won climbed to the highest in two weeks. The won also got a boost as trade tensions came off the boil after the U.S. and South Korea clinched a revised trade agreement.

“Investors seem to be betting on won strength as the so-called ‘Korea discount’ is relatively lifted with tension easing,” said Park Jeong-woo, a Seoul-based economist at Korea Investment & Securities, referring to the history of tension between South and North Korea.

Asia’s most volatile currency has weathered multiple nuclear tests from North Korea in recent years and came under pressure last week amid concern it’d be in the line of fire if a trade spat between China and the U.S. worsened. The won touched a one-month low of 1,084.25 Monday following its biggest weekly loss in almost two months.

South Korea’s currency climbed as much as 0.7 percent to 1,063.00 in Thursday morning trade, the highest since March 15. It is expected to strengthen to 1,060 by the fourth quarter, according to the median forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The cost of insuring the nation’s five-year notes using credit default swaps declined this week.

Kim’s latest offer for talks comes as he prepares to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April. The date of the summit is expected to be set during high-level talks between the two countries Thursday, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

Still, some say it’s too early to gauge Kim’s true intentions as his regime has a history of using negotiations to buy time for its weapons program and secure sanctions relief.

“I don’t think talks between China and North Korea would be a new material for the won,” said Masashi Murata, a currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo. “I think Kim has no credibility in the market. I am interested in the U.S.-Korea agreement rather than North Korea for the won.”