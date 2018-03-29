Einhorn, Armstrong Still Dancing in Bloomberg Brackets Challenge

Wall Street Vets Take a Shot at 'Brackets for a Cause'

It’s a three-man race two days before the Final Four.

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong is the odds-on favorite to prevail over Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn and PJT Partners Chairman Paul Taubman in Bloomberg’s Brackets for a Cause.

Of the eight possible outcomes from the semifinal and final, Armstrong will best the 42 other participants as long as top-seeded Villanova beats fellow blue blood Kansas. The Wildcats are a five-point favorite, according to the Sporting News.

Provided Kansas wins, Einhorn will need Loyola to keep its unlikely streak going against Big Ten heavyweight Michigan. Any outcome in a final that pits Michigan against Kansas will put Taubman on top.

The participants put up $10,000 each, with the total going to the winner’s charity of choice.