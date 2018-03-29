Europe’s Cold Weather Will Keep Going Into April

The cold weather that kept most of northern Europe in the freezer this month will last into April as a high pressure over Scandinavia will keep any signs of spring at bay.

Europe’s energy markets are still reeling from two bouts of freezing weather, from Siberia and the Arctic, that ushered in the coldest March for six years just after the chilliest February in a decade. Five forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg all agree that northern Europe hasn’t seen the last of the cool weather, while only the south-east could finally start to feel a bit more springlike.

The cold spells have tested energy and transport networks across Europe and sent gas and power prices soaring. Traders drawing gas out of storage to meet jumping demand has left the region’s inventories at the lowest level since at least 2009, while Nordic hydro power reservoirs haven’t been as depleted in seven years.

“The chilly weather that has plagued much of Europe this month will continue into the start of April, but over time will ease,” said Tyler Roys, a meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. “By the end of the month it seems temperatures will become more seasonable for the northern third of Europe.”

The biggest deviations from normal will be the U.K. and Scandinavia, particularly southern Norway, while warmer conditions are expected in the Balkans and Turkey, according to Rebecca Fuller, a meteorologist at Radiant Solutions.

The temperature in Norway is seen below freezing next week, with levels more than 5 degrees Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) below the 10-year average, according to Weather Co. data on Bloomberg. U.K. temperatures are seen at 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

March was as much as much 5 degrees Celsius below average in the east and 2 degrees lower in the west, according to Joe D’Aleo, chief meteorologist at WeatherBell Analytics LLC.

