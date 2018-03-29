China's Big Banks Reduce Bad Loans for First Time Since 2013

China’s big banks are finally showing new signs of strength, removing a potential obstacle to global economic growth.

Heeding government calls for a crackdown on debt, the six banks last year reduced the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans compared to the year before. That marks the first decline since 2013, when data became available, and the lowest level since 2014.

Combined, the percent of sour loans dropped to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent.

A strengthening Chinese economy gets some of the credit; it’s improved borrowers’ ability to repay their debts. The government has also set out to reduce leverage in the financial system through more stringent regulations.

Of course, analysts have long questioned the official figures, suggesting they understate the true extent of bad loans at Chinese banks.

Debt Crackdown Reduction in sour loans to total loans is down for the first time since 2013 Source: Bloomberg

— With assistance by Vivian Li, Nicholas Zambrio, and Jeffrey Fox