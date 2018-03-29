Casino's Epic Winning Streak Nets Founder $12 Billion

Macau’s top casino operator is on a record winning streak and its founder, Lui Che-Woo, is reaping the rewards. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. shares have jumped nearly 200 percent since June 2016 and as a result Lui’s net worth has ballooned by about $12 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Once Asia’s second-richest person, much of his wealth evaporated four years ago when China’s corruption probes battered Macau’s casino operators. Lui’s current net worth of $18.2 billion puts him 12th in the Asia region and 51st in the world, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.