Bank of Israel, Finance Ministry Butt Heads After Annual Report

A spat between the Bank of Israel and the Finance Ministry intensified Thursday, with media reporting the central banker won’t be appointed to a second term and the bank issuing a statement accusing the treasury of mixing politics and policy.

Hadashot News reported Wednesday that the Finance Ministry will form a committee to consider replacements for Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug, whose term expires in October. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon accused Flug of serving “vested interests” after the bank issued its annual report, which criticized government policy on taxes and housing.

The central bank, in its statement Thursday, expressed regret over what it called the ministry’s “unrestrained media attack.”

“Any attempt to prevent the Bank of Israel from providing the public with reliable, grounded and professional reports and analysis must be rejected,” the bank’s statement read. “Specifically, it’s forbidden to use the appointment of the next governor as a tool to harm the independence of the Bank of Israel and to make the bank’s reports and policies serve political ends.”

Israeli markets shrugged off the clash between policy makers, with the benchmark TA-35 stock index up 0.3 percent as of 1:35 p.m. in Tel Aviv and the shekel gaining 0.2 percent against the dollar.

‘Everything Wrong’

Kahlon spokesman Omri Haroosh confirmed that a committee will be formed in the next few months to consider the next governor. Flug hasn’t given any indication if she would like to be reappointed, he said.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired Thursday, Israel’s first female central bank governor said she wasn’t focused yet on whether or not she would be appointed for another five years.

“There’s still lot of time before my term ends and there’s a lot of work to do, so I’m not dealing with that as yet,” Flug said.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug on Bloomberg Television Source: Bloomberg

Haroosh said the dispute with the central bank was purely over policy, saying the bank’s recommendations not to cut taxes and its warnings about the deficit were off-base.

“Everything they said in the last three years, we did the opposite -- and the numbers show they were wrong,” Haroosh said of the bank. “Year after year, they got everything wrong.”