charted
Americans Are Reining In Their Spending
Purchases remained flat in February, despite incomes increasing 0.4 percentBy and
Consumer spending lagged behind income growth for a second month in February, showing American households were taking a breather after a late-2017 surge. Purchases, which account for about 70 percent of the economy, rose 0.2 percent after a similar advance at the start of the year, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. Incomes grew 0.4 percent for a third month.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE