AbbVie Has a Growing Credibility Problem

Pharma giant AbbVie Inc. has a cautionary tale right in front of it, but it's not clear it's paying attention.

Since October, Celgene Corp. has lost $48 billion in market cap after a series of drug setbacks and a big guidance cut. Since March 13, Abbvie has lost $40 billion, a victim of choppy markets and a cancer-drug flop. Both companies suffer from the same fundamental issues -- over-dependence on a single drug, along with investor concern about their ability to grow through the eventual demise of those medicines.

AbbVie has held up better than Celgene so far. But it has a tendency toward aggressive forecasts that put it at risk of a similar downward spiral in share price and management credibility.

Pain Partners Both Celgene and AbbVie have recently lost investor confidence Source: Bloomberg

Both AbbVie and Celgene have invested a great deal in R&D and M&A as they work to convince investors there's life after their lead drugs. Analysts expect both AbbVie's inflammation drug Humira and Celgene's blood-cancer drug Revlimid to see their first annual sales declines in 2023.

They have both paired aggressive investment with aggressive forecasts. AbbVie's predictions are especially grandiose. The company said in October it could see more than $35 billion in risk-adjusted sales from non-Humira medicines in 2025, and as much as $47 billion if things go especially well. The company generated $28.22 billion in sales last year, with $18.4 billion coming from Humira, the world's best-selling drug.

A key component of that 2025 forecast is Rova-T, a cancer medicine that came with AbbVie's $5.8 billion acquisition of Stemcentrx in 2016. AbbVie has suggested peak sales of the drug could reach $5 billion.

But AbbVie last week revealed the drug flopped badly in a Phase 2 lung-cancer trial. More data from other trials is forthcoming, but there's a real chance the company may have to write off the acquisition.

Wall Street analysts, however, remain confident AbbVie will reduce its dependence on Humira.

Crossing Analysts are confident AbbVie's dependence on Humira will fade, though partly because the drug's growth will slow Source: Bloomberg

But other issues may hinder AbbVie's nascent independence movement. In the near term, its ex-Humira growth depends heavily on blood-cancer drug Imbruvica. That medicine will likely have to succeed in clinical trials for additional uses beyond what's already been approved by the FDA, while holding off competition from AstraZeneca PLC's Calquence, in order to grow sales rapidly.

A large portion of AbbVie's ex-Humira growth relies on yet-to-be approved next-generation inflammation drugs upadacitinib and risankizumab; the company believes they have the potential to combine for $11.5 billion in 2025 sales. Both drugs will have to be extraordinarily successful in several very crowded and overlapping markets if they're to come anywhere near those expectations.

Humira is an absolute behemoth of a medicine, expected to generate more than $100 billion in revenue on its own over the next five years. That gives AbbVie a bit of extra resilience. But the company shouldn't squander a chance to restore investor confidence and set more reasonable expectations.

Instead of making something close to a best-case scenario its base case, AbbVie needs to better acknowledge the possibility of the worst and give more circumspect guidance in the future.

Celgene's inability to recover from its big stumble is a warning sign that bad news can strike twice. And biopharma investors don't forgive companies that repeatedly over-promise and under-deliver in the face of a multi-billion-dollar time bomb.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.