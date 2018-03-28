Worst FANG Day Ever Finally Shakes Up Tech Hedging Costs: Chart

Implied volatility for tech shares had remained relatively contained, in comparison with the VIX surge last month. That’s over now: the measure of options prices for an exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index has hit its highest level since July relative to that for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. So-called FANG -- Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. -- tumbled on Tuesday, with the NYSE FANG+ Index experiencing its worst plunge ever.