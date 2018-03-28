Who's Next in Permian? A Short List of Targets After Concho Deal

Oil-industry watchers have been predicting a wave of buyouts among U.S. shale drillers for years. Has the starting gun finally fired?

Concho Resources Inc.’s $8 billion buyout of rival Permian RSP Permian Inc., announced Wednesday, is being hailed by analysts as a sign the era of consolidation is at hand for explorers buoyed by rising oil prices. At the least, it could pump up stock prices that have lagged crude’s recovery over the last year, as investors doubted the staying power of the rally.

The deal also raises the question of which other companies may be ripe for the plucking in the fertile Permian shale play. According to recent analysts’ notes, here are likely targets:

Potential buyers in the region include Diamondback Energy Inc., Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., Centennial Resource Development Inc., according to Seaport Global.

Concho’s acquisition of RSP Permian is the biggest ever announced in the Permian. The basin, located in West Texas and parts of New Mexico, has proven to be the epicenter of the U.S. drilling boom, where reserves are most profitable, drawing the interest from both oil majors and independent drillers.

The Permian is “now getting more into intense development,” Concho Chief Executive Officer Tim Leach said in a Wednesday call with analysts. “As companies get to this point and look at their assets and their activity, the efficiency you can gain by a bigger balance sheet and a bigger program is really what’s driving this."

Concho’s deal "has the potential to spark an arms race in the region,” said Roy Martin, senior analyst at consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in London. “It’s going to send a shiver down the spines of other companies.”

— With assistance by Jim Polson, Michael Bellusci, and Javier Blas