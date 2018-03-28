Wall Street’s Biggest Bank Hires More Than Just Business Majors

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is hiring more engineering, neuroscience and psychology graduates across Asia-Pacific as it seeks to adapt its workforce to the region’s fast-changing economies. Of the roughly 1,000 graduates who will start in JPMorgan’s class of 2018 this June, 39 percent have degrees in subjects other than business or finance, the highest proportion in data going back three years. As finance and technology converge and politics and regulations play an ever-increasing role in banking, the need for people schooled in disciplines ranging from computing to political science is growing, said John Hall, who co-heads the bank’s Asia-Pacific investment banking unit.