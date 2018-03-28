The Daily Prophet: It Seems Yield-Starved Is Code for Brain Dead

When the electric-car maker Tesla sought to raise $1.5 billion in the bond market in August, demand to invest in the debt was so high for a company that was losing money, burning through cash and falling behind on its production targets that it was able to raise $1.8 billion. Not only that, the coupon rate was 5.3 percent, a record low for a bond of its rating and maturity. Now, barely seven months later, those bonds are fast becoming the poster child for excesses in the credit markets.



Along with Tesla's shares, those eight-year bonds are slumping, falling to about 86 cents on the dollar and helping to drag down the broader corporate debt market amid questions about the company's business and finances following a fatal Model X crash in California. The cost to insure junk bonds such as those issued by Tesla against default has risen to the highest level since 2016. In hindsight, it's easy to criticize investors oppressed by a world of near zero interest rates who participated in the offering and allowed Tesla to raise so much money at such cheap rates for a junk bond issuer. But the real issue is how vital confidence in the credit markets is to the financial system, and right now there's little doubt that Tesla's troubles are contributing to a repricing of corporate bonds. "Cheap financing for the really mediocre credit stories is not available, at least no where near the way it was as recently as the end of the summer," said Joel Levington, director of credit research for Bloomberg Intelligence.



The only question is whether this pullback turns into something more ominous that could cause corporate borrowing costs to rise further from already elevated levels and prompt company executives to retrench, weighing on the economy. "An environment where economic growth is no longer accelerating, while monetary policy is tightening at a faster rate is the opposite of the ‘Goldilocks’ conditions that supported credit for much of the last two years," the strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a research note.



MAKE OR BREAK MOMENT

As if trade wars, a growing backlash against technology companies, rising volatility, higher interest rates and faster inflation weren't enough to concern stock investors, now they have to worry about lines on a chart. Those who watch trading patterns closely say about the only thing that has prevented the recent selloff in stocks from getting any worse is the inability of the S&P 500 Index to fall below its 200-day moving average. That support level has held for four straight days, according to Bloomberg News' Joanna Ossinger. If it fails, then stocks may fall as much as 5 percent, according to Adam Turnquist, Piper Jaffray’s technical analyst. That would take the S&P 500 down to the 2,480-2,490 range, some 14 percent below its January record. Another big story in stocks that's brewing beneath the surface is the rout in momentum strategies, which is a style of investing that bets on the recent winners on the expectation that they will keep winning. A long-short momentum portfolio, which hedges out greater market movements, is headed toward its biggest two-day plunge in four months, according to Bloomberg News' Dani Burger. Strategists from Morgan Stanley to Lazard Asset Management have recently stoked worries about the popular strategy by raising concern that the flood of investors who piled into momentum trades, including high-flying tech stocks, had heightened the risk of a rush to the exits in a mass dump that hurts the broader market.



OIL'S COMEBACK THWARTED

Just when it looked like crude was ramping up to make another run at the $70 a barrel level, the bulls were done in by an old nemesis: supply. Oil prices fell for a third day, the longest losing streak in almost a month, as futures in New York dropped as much as 2.1 percent to $63.72 a barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude inventories increased by 1.64 million barrels last week. That was almost double the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, according to Bloomberg News' Meenal Vamburkar. “We aren’t out of the woods yet,” said Ashley Petersen, an analyst at Stratas Advisors, told Bloomberg News. “We do still have a substantial amount of crude oil and not necessarily anywhere to take it.” Before this week, oil had recovered from February’s losses after President Donald Trump named hawkish officials to his government, signaling the nation may pursue a more hard-line approach toward OPEC member Iran. Still, fears remain that surging American shale production could thwart efforts by OPEC to reduce a global oversupply. The stockpile increase was the fourth in five weeks. Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub jumped 1.8 million barrels, the most in a year.



A BAD DAY FOR THE NORDICS

The two biggest losers in the currency market on Wednesday were the Norwegian Krone -- which fell 1.88 percent -- and the Swedish krona -- which dropped 1.47 percent. Norway's currency took a nosedive after a government report showed that retail sales fell 0.6 percent in February. That was a huge miss from the gain of 0.5 percent forecast by economists. “Overall a disappointing release, which suggests goods consumption has been off to a weaker start to the year than expected,” Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, a senior analyst at Danske Bank, wrote in emailed comments to Bloomberg News. Sweden's currency fell as the outlook for Riksbank’s first interest-rate hike in seven years faded after most of the central bank’s policy makers discussed delaying it. Banks such as Swedbank aren’t waiting for officials to update their rate projections at the April 26 meeting and have started pushing back estimates for the first move, after two inflation prints missed Riksbank forecasts, according to Bloomberg News' Love Liman. Still, one-month volatility in euro-krona exchange rate is only 41 basis points higher than Friday. That compares to an average increase of 44 basis points one month ahead of a Riksbank meeting since the beginning of last year.



PUERTO RICO BONDS SOAR

That's not a typo. An S&P Global Ratings index that tracks the debt securities of the bankrupt Caribbean island has jumped about 4 percent the past five days to its highest level since September. Some specific maturities, such as its general obligation municipal bonds due in 2035, have soared more than 20 percent. Things are finally looking up for the island, which was devastated by a September hurricane, after officials projected a budget surplus, excluding bond payments, of $6 billion over the next six years after implementing plans to steady its finances. “There still is a long way to go, but there is growing optimism that things have moved better than worst-case scenarios,” Daniel Solender, head of municipal investments at Lord Abbett, which holds Puerto Rico securities among its $20 billion of state and local debt, told Bloomberg News. The bonds due in 2035 -- which were sold to hedge funds and other investors for 93 cents on the dollar four years ago -- slipped to around 58 cents before the storm. They then tumbled to as little as 21 cents in December before rising to as high as 45 cents this week, according to Bloomberg News' Danielle Moran.



TEA LEAVES

Economists like to divide data into two camps: soft and hard. Things like surveys are generally considered to be soft data, since they show how consumers, investors or businesses feel. The hard data is given more weight, because it tracks what those groups are actually doing. The two don't always move in sync. For example, the Conference Board said this week that its measure of consumer confidence for March held near the highest level since 2001. But on Thursday, the government is forecast to say that consumer spending increased just 0.2 percent in February, below the average of 0.3 percent over the past five years despite an unemployment rate that is hovering around the 4 percent level. After adjusting for inflation, spending actually fell 0.1 percent in January, the government said last month.

If you’d like to get The Daily Prophet in e-mail form, right in your inbox, please subscribe to this link. Thanks!



DON'T MISS

That Selloff in MLPs Should Not Have Happened: Shelley Goldberg

Investing While Distracted in the Trump Era: Barry Ritholtz

How to Stop a U.S.-China Trade War Before It Starts: Daniel Moss

Matt Levine's Money Stuff: Banks Are Worried About Margin Loans

Tax Cut's Warts Show Up in Short-Term Lending Rates: Gadfly